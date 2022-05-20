SAMS hosting a prom Friday, May 27 for students in the valley

It will be open to students in Grade 8 to 12

SAMS is hosting a spring prom for students in grade eight through 12 on Friday, May 27. (File photo)

Sir Alexander Mackenzie School is hosting a prom on Friday, May 27 in the school gym.

Students from the school, which goes from Grade 8 to 12, will be joined by Grade 8 to 12 students from Acwsalcta School for a fun, formal evening.

SAMS school secretary Kristina Knudsen said one of the Grade 12 grad parents has DJ equipment to provide the music, other parents and staff will help by manning the ticket booth and running the concession.

“The students are really into it and quite excited,” she said, noting it will be a private school event for students only.

Acwsalcta School alternate education teacher Holly Poell is asking anyone that could loan or donate prom dresses, suits, dress shirts or shoes for the event it would be greatly appreciated.

“We need all sizes from extra small to extra large.”

People can direct message her on Facebook or drop items off at the Acwsalcta School Alternate Education department.

“The Salvation Army in Williams Lake is giving us a very good deal on 10 dresses,” she said. “I have also been contacted by some of my old students from five or six years ago who have dresses they would like to give back.”

Knudsen said SAMS will celebrate its 2022 grad ceremonies on Saturday, June 25.

Acwsalcta School’s grad will be held on Saturday, June 11.



