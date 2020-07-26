Summer is the season for enjoying a hot day on the water. (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

There’s something special about spending a warm summer day on the water.

There are plenty of lakes for sailing, rivers for canoeing and coastal water area for yachting.

Take this quiz and see how much you know about boats and boating.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

Just Posted

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

Nuxalk continue to pursue hydropower project at Nooklikonnik Creek

Since last fall the team has been steadily pushing ahead with the project

ATV crash claims life of Cariboo man out checking fences in Big Lake area

Police were called at 1:43 a.m. Friday, July 24 after family finds crash scene

Bella Coola tourism to re-open with strict COVID-19 guidelines

Visitors are limited to B.C. residents, they must wear a mask in public and avoid community members

Bella Coola Makerspace creates PPE for local frontline workers

The efforts of the local organization were recently recognized in the B.C. legislature

QUIZ: A summer’s day on the water

How much do you know about boats and other watercraft?

Environment Canada warns first heat of the season coming to southern B.C.

Environment Canada is warning residents to take measures to avoid overheating

Federal judge rejects legal challenges to Washington governor’s emergency orders to curb spread of COVID-19

Legal challenge contended that ongoing restrictions for businesses, workers and residents weren’t legally justified

Girl, 10, bitten on leg by bear on Lower Mainland trail

BC Conservation Officers are looking for the bear and the park remains closed to the public

VIDEO: Oakleaf the moose, 8, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses

At present, legislation simply requires the RCMP commissioner to respond as soon as feasible

Health experts tell Ottawa to hurry domestic vaccine funding amid China delays

The federal government has created a $600-million fund to support vaccine clinical trials

With 18 drowning deaths in B.C this year, advocates urge caution during summer

The age group with the highest risk of drowning are young adults, mostly males between 20-34 according to Lifesaving Society

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Most Read