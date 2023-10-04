PHOTO GALLERY: 70th Annual Bella Coola Fall Fair

The 70th Annual Bella Coola Fall Fair was held in Bella Coola on Sept. 10, 2023. It was a well-attended event, with spectators enjoying the logger sports, exhibits, horseshoes and zucchini race.
Bella Coola Community Forest and Hans and Caroline Granander hosted the logger sports, BC Hydro hosted the horseshoes, the Fall Fair organized the exhibits, and the Bella Coola Sustainable Agricultural Society hosted the zucchini race.
There were also many games for the kids, lots of delicious food, and the ever-popular train ride.
Starting off the whole day, was the parade at noon. This year, big prize money was offered for float entries. There were indeed some wonderful floats, much to the enjoyment of the spectators. We hope that there will be many floats again next year and that it will continue to grow every year after.
Floats used to be a huge thing in the fall fair many years ago, with businesses and individuals going to elaborate work to make wonderful floats. It is a great opportunity to show off your creative talents, to win prize money, or showcase your business.
The Bella Coola Valley Ridge Riders had many horses and riders in the parade as well, with great “weather” themed costumes.
Exhibit entries were up this year, causing the organizers to use every spare table they could find. Many thanks to the folks who entered the exhibits. It was really enjoyable to wander through the hall and see all the wonderful entries. The day before the fair, there was a Fall Fair Dog Show organized by Joy MacKay.
This event has been brought back after a few years absence. Thank you Joy. Doggies competed for awards like Longest Tail, Best Groomed, and Best Trick among other categories. It was a well-attended event and everyone had a great time!
By mid-afternoon a gusty wind came up, causing papers and napkins, and children’s balloons to fly away, and one tent to flip over and break. Taking the covers off the other tents made them less buoyant, thus sparing them. But despite the wind, everyone had a grand time, and by 5 p.m. rain was threatening which was perfect timing because it was time for things to wrap up anyways.
The 5 p.m. auction was held inside where it was dry, and bidders took home pies, jams, flowers, corn on the cob and other goodies. At 4 p.m. we had a draw for several door prizes. A telescopic ladder and safety base donated by Bella Coola Home Hardware was won by Marissa Blewett, an Emergency Survival Kit donated by Kopas Store was won by Shirley Wilson and a Soda Stream kit donated by the Fall Fair was won by Geneva Walkus. Congratulations to the winners.
This year’s theme “Weather” seemed to fit the day perfectly. The day started off sunny, then clouds rolled in, it got very windy, and by day’s end there was a little drizzle of rain. What should next years theme be? Pyjamas?
See you next year at the 71st Annual Bella Coola Fall Fair. Start working out your logger muscles and planning your exhibit and float entries now.
A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this event happen. Whether you helped in big or little ways it was so important, and greatly appreciated.
It was a fantastic day friends.
Results from the zucchini race, which was held at the Fall Fair and hosted by the Bella Coola Sustainable Agricultural Society.
Pickle Weight
1st – Imogen Gianakos, Ratty Racer
2nd – Orion Ford, Bully the Bear
3rd – Lila Gericke, Flash
Middling Weight
1st – Carrier Family, Star Wars Invader
2nd – Odin Steif, Captain Rex
3rd – Mathias Conley, Yellow Streak
Monster Weight
1st – Max Meeks, Zunami
2nd – Ida Eriksen, Silver Fox
3rd – Geoff Gericke, Meatloaf
Best Dressed
1st – Max Meeks with Zunami
2nd – Imogen Gianakos with Ratty Racer
Tied 3rd – Mathias Conley with Yellow Streak
Tied 3rd – Asiixw Tallio with Green Lightning 2
Children’s Parade
1st Place: Cadence and Orson Moody
Valley Ridge Riders:
1st Best Costume Adult- Janna riding Tempest
1st Best Groomed Junior- Lexi riding Ocean
1st Best Costume Junior- Zoe riding Galaxy
1st Best Western Groomed- Nathaniel riding Joe
1st Best Costume Intermediate- Sophie riding Mikk
2nd Best Groomed- Cedar riding Zolan
1st Best Costume Peewee- Dragon riding Embla
1st Best Group with weather theme: The Iceys
Parade floats
1st – “Whether the weather be cold, whether the weather be hot, we will weather the weather whether we like it or not.”
2nd – “Count your rainbows not your thunderstorms.”
3rd – “No matter the weather, as long as we are together. Family, friends and community.”
Runner up: “Little Rainbow”
2023 Bella Coola logger sports winners
Bull of the Woods – Jeff Kloss
Lady of the Woods – Lindsay Gericke
Obstacle Buck – Jeff Kloss
Mens Choker Race – Jeff Kloss
Ladies Choker Race – Lindsay Gericke
Speed Buck – Jason Gunderson
Nail Driving – Lindsay Gericke
Horizontal Axe Chop – Eric Collier
Mens Axe Chop – Jason Gunderson
Ladies Axe Throw – Skye Newkirk
2 Man Bucking Saw – Eric Collier and Jeff Kloss
2 Lady Bucking Saw – Chantal Rurka and Adelle Robson
Jack and Jill Race – Lindsay Gericke and Eric Collier
Men’s Firewood Chop – Eric Collier and Jeff Kloss
Ladies Firewood Chop – Lindsay Gericke and Shauna Prest
Scott Moody Memorial Most Sportsman-like Loggers Award 2023 – Marisa Blewett and Travis Young.