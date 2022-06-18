(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Okanagan-based group ready for B.C.-wide celebration of collector cars

July 9 is recognized as Collector Car Appreciation Day in the province

July 2022 is Collector Car Appreciation Month in B.C. and one Okanagan-based group is going the extra mile to celebrate the occasion.

The Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. has organized a drive-by car rally across the South Okanagan on July 9, a day proclaimed in the province as one dedicated to collector vehicles.

This year will mark the ninth in which the organization has represented the province in celebrating collector cars.

The group will drive from Summerland to Osoyoos, before going to a farm in Cawston for a car show and community barbecue, according to Specialty Vehicle Association of B.C. president Bob Kelly.

“The car shows donate to local charities and what the collector car community gives back through charities and tourism is very underrated,” he said.

It was in April 1980 when the province first recognized the non-profit organization and its dedication to preserving the collector vehicle hobby in B.C. Since then, Kelly has led the group by organizing various car shows in support of local charities, hospitals, seniors’ programs and school projects.

“Collector Car Appreciation Month is an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the present and past contributions of British Columbia’s collector vehicle community to the economic, social and cultural development of this province,” a proclamation from the province reads.

Most recently, the group stopped by 10 different senior facilities from Summerland to Osoyoos in vehicles like the Model A Ford coupe, 1956 Mercury truck, 1965 Mustang and 1967 Chevrolet Nova.

READ MORE: Vintage drive-by parade returns to South Okanagan

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

carsCommunityOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
No licence required to fish with dad this Father’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Lloyd Myers of Yunesit’in First Nation lost his baby Eileen Myers when she was 11 months old. She was one of 12 children who died in a hospital fire at Tl’etinqox First Nation on May 22, 1958. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Tl’etinqox First Nation ceremony honours 1958 hospital fire victims

A trip to the community of Horsefly may net visitors a chance to see people fishing on the river, or spaening salmon. (Angie Mindus photos)
No licence required to fish with dad this Father’s Day weekend

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

The city of Williams Lake installed the new Cow Boss statue above the Stampede Grounds Tuesday, June 15. Pictured above are; Coun. Ivan Bonnell (from left), Mark Blezard and Jacob Steyl of Atlantic Power, Coun. Marnie Brenner, Mayor Walt Cobb, carver Ken Sheen and Coun. Scott Nelson. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Cow Boss carving back downtown in time for Williams Lake Stampede