Nuxalk Apcwakm – Uplifting ceremony planned for Bella Coola end of May 2023

Efforts continue to revitalize four traditional Nuxalk ceremonies that mark some stages of life for community members in the Bella Coola area.

Carmen Lxakmlayc Hans, cultural coordinator and speech language pathologist assistant at Nuslhiixwta Place of Treasures in downtown Bella Coola, said they have been facilitating workshops to help community members do things such as welcome babies with an Apcwakm – Uplifting ceremony.

“We don’t give a name to a child until they have stayed a full four seasons after being born,” Hans said. “We believe our babies are very connected to the spirit world and are still a spirit within themselves.”

After that first year, if babies have chosen to stay then the ceremony is held as a way to thank them.

For its part, Nuslhiixwta started revitalizing the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

Workshops with the materials needed are hosted for family members to make such treasures as blankets, tunics, regalia, moccasins, cedar headbands or cedar hats sometimes.

“We uphold them and we give them a name and we show them to our families and community members,” Hans said.

It is a ceremony that can take place in a home or at a large event where more community members are invited.

Sometimes residents who participate in have then gone on to organize their own ceremony.

“That’s exactly why we wanted to start doing this so families could do the work for themselves,” Hans said. “It’s amazing to see and to witness.”

During the COVID pandemic some babies missed having a ceremony so Hans said they are playing catch up and working with families whose babies were born between 2019 and 2022 for the next one which will hopefully take place later in May 2023.

Crediting Katrine Asyacana Tallio for helping her with the workshops, Hans said Bonnie Siwallace comes in for regalia making.

“It is pretty difficult to coordinate six to eight families at a workshop. I call Bonnie our master regalia maker. She has been doing it for years and has helped so many community members create regalia. She is amazing. She is wonderful.”

Hans said the four ceremonies contribute to Stl’mstaliwa – a full life experience.

In addition to Apcwakm, the other three ceremonies are Nusaaxqamc (Bed wetters or Children’s potlatch), Tsk’taylayc (Coming of Age Ceremony) and Community placements or Society initiations (Sisawk, Kusyut etc.)

“Then you become Lhkw’lcaaxta-Elder,” Hans explained.

The uplifting ceremonies are inclusive of the entirety of Bella Coola.

“We like to incorporate families who have their teachings and knowledge from other parts or of their lineage as much as we can that is related to parts of our ceremony,” she said.

“We do not exclude non-Nuxalk members from taking part in this ceremony as well. We try to be as inclusive and accommodating as much as we can with families who want to take part in this ceremony.”

Born and raised in Bella Coola, Hans, 36, said she is also part of Williams Lake First Nation. Her grandfather is Tony Bob.

“I have a lot of family in Sugar Cane. My grandmother who is from Bella Coola lives there and my aunty Mariah Sandy and my aunty Joan live there.”

She has been living in Bella Coola on and off since she was 16, but growing up Hans said she did not participate in any of the ceremonies until she was in high school.

Looking back she said she really wishes she had been more connected to Nuxalk language and culture throughout her life.

“When I was starting to learn I was thinking, I love it, and realized I needed to reconnect with my culture.”

Hans has worked at Nuslhiixwta for six years and prior to that worked as an education assistant at Acwatlsca School where she did some speech pathologist assistant training.

Previously known as Healthy Beginnings, Nuslhiixwta,occupies two buildings and is open to everyone, not just First Nations.

They offer pregnancy outreach and early intervention services, supports for families, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, infant development, students and more.

Hans said a visiting speech pathologist comes in regularly from Vancouver for appointments.

A monthly good food box program is also available, offering fresh veggies and fruits, for the cost of $30, open to anyone in the valley.

“A lot of the boxes are bought for families by different organizations in the community,” Hans said.

She enjoys helping others committed to reviving Nuxalk traditions.

“I feel our ceremonies are very important to help young ones with self-identity and knowing where they come from and developing more strength and resiliency within themselves for life and that they see and feel that they have a community.”

