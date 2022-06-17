No licence required to fish with dad this Father’s Day weekend

Families are invited to make memories with their dads on Father’s Day weekend. To kick off the summer fishing season, free Family Fishing Weekend events are being hosted across the province June 17 – 19. Fishing licence requirements are waived for Canadian citizens that weekend, helping to make it an affordable activity for families.

Family Fishing Weekend events offer hands-on instruction as well as the opportunity to fish in a social setting. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.

Two organized events will take place in the Cariboo, one at Biffs Pond near Williams Lake June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and one at McLeese Lake June 18, with a 7 a.m. start.

Freshwater and tidal fishing regulations, including daily catch quotas, always apply; details are posted at www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca or www.fishing.gov.bc.ca.

Through the summer, Learn to Fish programs will also resume after a two year pause.

An introductory half-day program appropriate for kids 5-15 and their families, Learn to Fish teaches the basics of how, when and where to catch fish in fresh water.

Some requirements remain in effect; details are posted on the BC Family Fishing website and the Fisheries and Oceans website.

These events are aimed at combingin fishing, learning and socializing for participants.

Also through the summer the Rod Loan program is available in many communities, offering free loans of spinning rods with reels and a basic box of tackle to individuals and families.

The Summer Fishing challenge is also underway for 2022. Participants 15 years old and younger keep a fishing journal, posting a photo of five fishing trips taken over the summer. Those who complete the challenge are eligible to win fishing gear prizes.

Events are supported by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, and organized by BC Wildlife Federation Fish and Game clubs, the Conservation Officer Service, municipalities, community groups, and local businesses. A complete list of participating communities, locations, and event descriptions, along with step-by-step fishing instructions, can be found at www.bcfamilyfishing.com.

