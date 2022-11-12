Mini Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival coming to Bella Coola

The all-ages event is at the legion, hosted by the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council

Image from the film Precious Leader Woman by Leo Hoorn, which will be showing as part of the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival showing in Bella Coola on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Photo contributed)

The Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is coming to Bella Coola, Saturday, Nov. 19.

Hosted by the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council (BCVAC), the festival is being described as a mini version with a small selection of films from VIMFF.

It will be an all-ages event at the legion with tickets available at the door.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and films will begin screening at 7 p.m.

Lindsay Gericke from the BCVAC said they have chosen a selection of films they think the valley’s adventurous community will enjoy as they are about skiing, snowboarding and mountain biking.

One of the films is Precious Leader Woman about Spencer O’Brien, a world-renowned snowboarder from Alert Bay, B.C. who was expected to win the Sochi Olympics in 2014. She placed 12th but at the time it was not know she had rheumatoid arthritis. She returned from the games and reconnected with her Indigenous culture.

“The documentary Precious Leader Woman invites us into Spencer’s world and gives us an intimate look at the determination and grit required to chase big dreams, revealing that our roots are often our biggest strength,” states the VIMFF website about the film.

Gericke said there will be lots of generous donations from local businesses for door prizes.

“This will be the first event of its kind here, and we’re excited about the possibility of making it an annual event.”



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coola