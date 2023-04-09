Luncheon a great way to meet other horsey ladies in the South Cariboo

Krista Blades (L) of the 108 Mile Ranch and Jenny Bakken of Lone Butte were excited to attend the 4th annual Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon held on March 26 at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cat Armitage is the organizer and founder of the Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon held annually in Lone Butte. It’s a great way to get out and socialize and meet other “horsey” ladies she said. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) After a three-year break, the 4th annual Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon was held on March 26 at the Lone Butte Community Hall. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After a three-year break, the 4th annual Horsey Ladies Potluck Luncheon was held on March 26 at the Lone Butte Community Hall.

The event attracted women from 70 Mile House, Williams Lake, Bridge Lake, Interlakes and all areas in between for an afternoon of socializing with other horse-minded women.

“Some people come that no longer have horses,” said organizer Cat Armitage. Others may not have ridden since they were children. “We’re just trying to have a social time here in the Cariboo.”

She noted that Nancy Roman, owner of Saddle Up magazine came up from Armstrong for the day.

Armitage came up with the idea back in 2016, her second year in the South Cariboo, as a way to meet more horse people. The first luncheon was at Linda Poel’s house with around 12-13 people in attendance.

Armitage said it went great and the following year decided to make it bigger so she rented the Lone Butte Community Hall.

“I bought everything, plates and all that and just said ‘It’s a potluck, come’ and the first year we had around 40 some odd people show up and we didn’t do anything other than socialize.”

The luncheon became an annual event with women coming from as far away as Hanceville, Clinton, Clearwater and Barriere over the years.

“Today is just our first time back, we’re hoping for a decent turnout and everyone has a good time,” said Armitage. “It’s a great way to network. You know, just get to know people, especially if you’re new to the area. Maybe they meet up with someone and go for trail rides once the snow is gone.”

Jenny Bakken and Krista Blades were happy to see the event happen and meet other women in the horse community.

“Not everybody likes to listen to us talk about horses. This way we have a captive audience,” laughed Blades.

Bakken is interested in learning how to drive and was excited to have met someone from 70 Mile House in the driving community during the event.

“It’s such a large area, the whole Cariboo. Christa’s in the 108, I’m from Lone Butte and the lady I met is from 70 Mile. So you don’t always cross paths.”

“Everybody does different things with their horses. Some people trail ride, some people drive, some people show,” Blades said.

‘This brings us together,” said Bakken.



