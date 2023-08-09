Ghost Tours back to haunt 108 Mile Heritage Site

The Clydesdale Barn at the 108 Mile Heritage Site has long been a site of paranormal activity, according to Dave Scott. (108 Mile Ghost Tours photo) The 108 Mile Heritage Site is welcoming the return of the 108 Mile Ghost Tours this fall. (108 Mile Ghost Tours photo) An alleged ghost sighting behind the window at the 108 Mile Heritage Site. (108 Mile Ghost Tours photo)

After a three-year hiatus, the 108 Mile Ghost Tours is rising from its grave this fall.

Ghost Tour guide and paranormal expert Dave Scott said he and his fellow ghost hunters are excited to be returning to the 108 Mile Heritage Site. Scott remarked telling ghost stories and exploring the history behind them is something he loves to do.

“There’s a lot of history that goes through this area that many people don’t realize. Part of that history is how close we are to the Gold Rush Trail,” Scott said. “Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, the spirits of the Gold Rush Trail are still walking it each and every day. It’s our job to tell their stories and bring a little history and paranormal investigation together in one of the most haunted locations in the province.”

Scott first organized the 108 Mile Ghost Tours from 2017 to 2019, winning a Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association award for Outside of the Box Tourism in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tours had to shut down but they’re now ready to return in style.

The tours take place at 8 p.m. on Satuday at the heritage site with Scott and his fellow guides taking people into the old heritage buildings. He said paranormal activity is particularly strong around the old Clydesdale Barn and several other heritage buildings located across the site.

“The first thing people need to realize is we’re not a carnival act. We don’t have people hiding behind walls that are going to jump out at you and go boo,” Scott asserted. “These buildings we are investigating are truly haunted and we try and allow people to have a paranormal experience with the spirits that are on the location.

“We want to bring some understanding to the history of the community and to the spirits that still hang around.”

Scott encourages those who attend to take pictures, noting they never know what evidence of ghosts their guests might capture. There’s a limit of 20 spots available per tour, so he encourages people to sign up now.

The ghost tours happen every other Saturday for the next three months with tours set for Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 14, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18. Tickets are $25 a person for those aged 13 and up with the tour not recommended for those younger than 13.

A Halloween Night Special Tour is set to take place on Oct. 31 with tickets going for $50 per person.

Scott can be reached at 250-945-4557 or through the 108 Ghost Tours Facebook page to reserve a spot. All funds raised from the tours go to the 100 Mile and District Historical Society, which Scott is happy to be working with again. He noted they’ve raised $14,000 for the museum so far.

“We’re very proud of what we do and the best part is giving back to the community. We have a lot of fun giving back to the community and teaching people about what the paranormal is all about,” Scott said. “There’s not a lot of nighttime activities in the Cariboo, so come have some fun and learn the history of our beautiful area through the voices of the ghosts.”



