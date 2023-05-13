Angie Morris and Vera Robson rparticipated in the community garbage pick up held Saturday, May6, 2023. (Abra Silver photo). For more photos see page 6.

First annual BCVTA community garbage pick up a big success

In a couple of hours volunteers gathered three-and-a-half truck loads of trash

Bella Coola Valley Tourism Association and Central Coast Regional District hosted a community garbage pick up Saturday, May 6.

“We hope it can become an annual event,” said Abra Silver, one of the organizers. “We are thinking next year we will try and coordinate it with Earth Day because already there is so much growth here it was a bit harder to pick up garbage.”

It was the first garbage pick up they had organized and so they were happy with the turnout.

Bags and gloves were provided and participants dropped off all the garbage they had collected at Lobelco Hall and entered in a draw to win cash prizes.

The first prize of $350 went to Saylor and Ellis, second prize to Tanelle $150 and third prize of $50 went to Jim and Melanie.

“We were able to pick up three-and-a-half truck loads of garbage, not bad for a couple hours of work,” Silver said.

Afterwards everyone enjoyed a barbecue.

Silver has been a director on BCVTA for about four years and lived in the area her whole life.

“People pick up garbage here all the time as well,” she said.

The CCRD waived the dumping fees for the event.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Bella Coola

 

Lynette, Abra, Wanda and Lorrein with some of the fruits of their efforts picking up garbage in the Bella Coola Valley Saturday, May 6. (Abra Silver photo)

Chase, Ali, Kevin and Max give a thumbs up after helping clean up garbage Saturday, May 6. (Abra Silver photo)

Wenda, Melanie and Jim with their haul from helping pick up garbage Saturday, May 6. (Abra Silver photo)

Bella Coola Valley Tourism Association directors Shannon, Abra, Jen along with Saylor and Ellis during the community garbage pick up Saturday, May 6. (Abra Silver photo)

Ellis and Saylor Lansdowne enjoyed participating in a community garbage pick up Saturday, May 6, 2023 hosted by the Bella Coola Valley Tourism Association. (Abra Silver photo)

