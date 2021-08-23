Centennial Pool a summer oasis in Bella Coola Valley

Kal Knudsen enjoys a dip in the pool, where worked his second year as a lifeguard this summer. (Angie Mindus photo) Morgan Boileau and Braegha Koroluk serve as lifeguards at Centennial Pool this summer. Boileau is junior lifeguard and learned how to swim at the pool when she was little, while Koroluk is working her third year as a lifeguard and also grew up swimming at the pool. (Angie Mindus photo)

In a summer that has delivered multiple heat waves to the Bella Coola Valley, nowhere has been more popular than the cool waters of the Centennial Pool at Hagensborg.

From year-end school group parties, to tourists and local children looking for something to do during the holidays, the pool offers something for everyone from June to September, including a chance to learn how to swim.

“Learning to swim is so important,” said 19-year-old lifeguard Braegha Koroluk, who is working her third year as a lifeguard. “We have rivers and the ocean and it’s hot here too. I think swim lessons are very important.”

Koroluk is employed at the pool during the summer months, and in the fall is heading back to UNBC where she is taking environmental sciences. She grew up learning to swim at the local pool.

Currently the Central Coast Regional District has just over $4 million in grants to put toward upgrades to the pool.

