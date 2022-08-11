Bella Coola’s Art House hosts work of two young artists

One of the paintings in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted) A piece in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted) Artist Kashka Clellamin is one of two artists featured in the current show up at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted) Artist Jade Hanuse is one of two artists featured in the current show up at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted)

The Art House is currently hosting a show with recent works by local artists Jade Hanuse and Kashka Clellamin.

The show is called Anuximana x Ximximana, which is a combination of the artists’ Nuxálk names. Jade Hanuse is Anuximana and Kashka Clellamin is Ximximana.

A majority of the pieces are acrylic on canvas with some pieces painted on wood.

Presented by the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council, the show is up until Aug. 27 at the Art House beside SAMS.

The gallery is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

