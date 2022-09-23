Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agriculture Society AGM Sept. 29

The Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agriculture Society will be hosting its AGM Thursday, Sept. 29. (Black Press Media photo)

The Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agriculture Society will host its annual general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Lobelco Quonset Hut beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Eager to have input on current and future programming, the society hopes to hear from the community.

New directors are welcome, including those interested in volunteer coordination, communications and secretarial roles.

Some of the events and projects the society hosted in 2021 and 2022 included the Farmers’ Market, Community Harvest Program, Cooking Together, seed library as well as seed and plant swaps.

Anyone wanting to vote at the meeting is asked to please transfer the membership fee of $10 for single or $15 for family to bcvass.food@gmail.com.



