Bella Coola Valley Music Festival Society Halloween Dance goes Oct. 29

Halloween lovers will be pleased to know Bella Coola Valley Musical Festival Society is hosting a dance at the Lobelco Hall on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“Halloween is such a fun occasion to host a community event,” said Rose Clark a BCVMFS member and one of the dance organizers.

“The festival team turns the community hall into a spooktacular space, folks are encouraged to dress up in costumes, and local DJ Terry Elliott will keep everyone dancing all evening long.”

Clark said it is a pleasure to be able to host a community dance after such a long time and not being able to fundraise over the last two years has been challenging for the society.

Last year the festival hosted a virtual concert, however virtual events don’t generate revenue and don’t replace gathering with the community to dance and celebrate, she added.

“This year more than ever it feels like the valley is ready to have a frightful good time.”

Costumes could win dance-goers a prize.

This year’s costume contest features three categories: scariest costume, best group or couple costume and most creative costume.

Tickets are available in advance for $20 at Mountain Valley Organics and Kopas Store. If tickets don’t sell out, they will be available at the door for $25.

As the event is licensed, IDs will be checked at the door as attendees must be 19 years of age.

The community bus is available to provide folks with safe rides home for $5 per person.



