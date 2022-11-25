Bella Coola Valley Arts Council annual arts and craft fair ready to roll Nov. 26, 27

There are 28 vendors signed up to participate

A sure sign winter is in the air is the return of the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council Arts and Craft Fair.

This year’s event will be held at the Lobelco Hall Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

“We have been doing the arts and crafts fair since 1976,” said arts council treasurer Ray McIlwain. “It’s varied over the years and currently is quite simplified.”

A total of 28 vendors are signed up with everything from art, crafts and food items.

“We expect people to only sell things made,or at least partley made here.”

As usual, there will be prizes for the best vendor booth and several door prizes, and a chili dinner served on Saturday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a vegetarian option.

Santa Claus will make a special appearance on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event did not take place in 2020 and in 2021, the BCVAC did not charge the vendors a table fee.

The arts and craft fair is a fundraiser and vendors contribute 10 per cent of their sales to the arts council, McIlwain said.

There are presently nine members on the BCVAC and they are always looking for new members, or “younger blood.”



