Bella Coola Valley Art Gallery hosting Sci-Fi romance book launch

Therisa Peimer is the author of a new Sci-Fi Romance titled Taming Flame. She will be doing a book reading and signing on Dec. 3 at the Bella Coola Valley Art Gallery. (Photo submitted) Taming Flame is a new book written by Therisa Peimer. (Image submitted)

A launch for a new book written by Therisa Peimer of Bella Coola will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bella Coola Valley Art Gallery.

She will do a reading from her Sci-Fi romance book Taming Flame followed by book signing.

Peimer is a romance novel enthusiast whose struggles with ADHD and dyslexia inspired her to kick off a writing career of her own.

She attended a high school specializing in the arts, posed nude for artists and worked as a military nurse with the rank of corporal.

Recently Peimer retired from a 15-year career as a psychic medium in small-town Canada with clients as far away as New York and Los Angeles.

“I started writing this series eight years ago when we were living in Williams Lake,” she said. “It was never really meant to be a book. My son and I were watching a series on TV and after that I wanted to write an essay about what the aliens in the series would look like.”

Her husband, Jeff, though the essay was good, which ended up being really long. Without telling her, he sent it away to an editor in New York.

A few weeks later, Jeff had to divulge what he’d done because the editor wanted to talk with her about the book and its development.

Fast forward and she’s writing a five-part series and has almost completed the second installment.

The idea for the series was intriguing, she said.

“I am an avid reader. I have heard other authors say the characters wrote themselves and that is what has happened for me. I want to see how it ends because I don’t even I know. It’s called shoot-from-the-hip writing, which is kind of scary but also a lot of fun.”

When she is not writing, which she says takes up about eight hours a day, she enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with Jeff and two sons Dani and Ilan.

The Peimers have been living in Bella Coola for nine months a year since 2019 where Jeff works as the medical director at the hospital.

“I love it here,” she said of Bella Coola. “I think some of the best writing I have done has been here. It’s so peaceful and calm.”

The book is published by FriesenPress and is available online both physically or as an E-book.



