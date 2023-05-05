Bella Coola residents enjoy learning and socializing at The Art House Gallery Paint and Sip Nights

‘It is a way of giving back to this lovely community,’ Ida Eriksen said.

A wolf howling at the moon was the subject at one of the Paint and Sip Nights hosted by the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council. (Ida Eriksen photo)

From creating scenes of moonlight nights with a wolf howling from a ridge or bright yellow sunflowers locals have been enjoying the Paint and Sip Nights at The Art House Gallery.

Organized by Ida Eriksen, an artist and member of the Bella Coola Valley Arts Council, the Paint and Sip Nights get people out for a bit with some art and fun thrown in.

“Covid really put a damper on people socializing these past few years and there’s not really a lot going on down here,” Eriksen said. “Both coffee shops closed down, one for good and one for the winter so places where we had gathered were shut.”

Deep down, it was also something Eriksen had been thinking about doing for awhile, she said.

“It is a way of giving back to this lovely community.”

The next evening, Friday April 28, will feature painting mushrooms.

For the paint sessions, the painting supplies are all provided.

Additionally, the gallery has been offering life drawing sessions with live models every Saturday in April.

“We provide a space to work in and a model to draw from,” Eriksen said. “It generally runs for three hours and all levels of ability are welcome.”

So far the sessions have been attended by an enthusiastic core group, she added.



Sunflower pieces created at the Paint and Sip night, Friday, April 21 at the Art House Gallery. (Ida Eriksen photo)