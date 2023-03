Anyone with seeds is encouraged to bring them along

Seedy Saturday takes place at Walker Island from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Seedy Saturday takes place Saturday, March 11.

Hosted by the Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance, the event will take place at Walker Island Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local seed vendors will be in attendance, seed saving information will be available and there will be children’s activities.

Anyone who has seeds is encouraged to bring them along.

READ MORE: Renamed Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance looks to a bright future



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Bella Coolagardening