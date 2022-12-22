Bella Coola Elementary School Grade Ones share excitement for the holiday season

Clarise - her drawing is on front page pop-up Clarise’s drawing Cory Mack Cory Mack drawing Elizabeth Nguyen Elizabeth Nguyen’s drawing Ellis Lansdowne Ellis Landsdowne’s drawing Jayden Gibbs Jayden Gibb’s drawing Maisy Wilson Maisy Wilson’s drawing Tristan Currie Tristan Currie’s drawing Zoey Johnson Zoey Johnson’s drawing Kato DeGraaf Kato DeGraaf’s drawing

The Grade One students at Bella Coola Elementary have been learning about the diverse ways we all celebrate holidays,” said teacher Kaylee Strobel. “We all have our own special traditions with our families during the holiday season. The grade ones are so proud to share their writing with the world.”

Bella CoolaChristmasSchools