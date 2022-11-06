The Bella Coola Elementary School will host a Ready, Set, Learn Event on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (file photo)

Bella Coola Elementary hosts Ready, Set, Learn Nov. 8

Bella Coola Elementary School will be hosting a Ready, Set, Learn event on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

School principal Kevin Gianakos said it is the first time it is happening in three years due to the pandemic.

“It’s an early learning initiative sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Childcare. We are planning a community event to help facilitate partnerships between schools, local agencies and early childhood service providers.”

Each organization will have an information table set up inside the school.

“Our theme is Forest Animals,” Gianakos said. “Families with younger children can come in and get some information from the various organizations and maybe do a themed craft.”

The school will be hosting a Scholastic Book Fair that week which will be open the evening of Nov. 8.

Ready, Set, Learn is intended for families of three- to five-year olds.


