Literacy can be nurtured by reading and discussing books with young children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Bella Coola Elementary celebrating National Family Literacy Day Jan. 27 with community event

The school is inviting anyone interested to host a literacy station

Bella Coola Elementary (BCE) School will be hosting a community event on National Family Literacy Day, Friday, Jan. 27.

There will be literacy-related activities for families between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Our intention for the day is to come together as a community, partake in a wide variety of exciting literacy activities, engage in meaningful activities that can be done at home, and to spark a love for reading,” said principal Kevin Gianakos.

Literacy stations will be set up throughout the school that families can do with children of all ages.

Examples of a station might be making words out of magnetic letters, going on word hunts, building jumbo letters with blocks, reading games or I-spy games.

“We are reaching out to the community to find those who are interested in running a station at the school. The more, the better,” Gianakos said. “It would be wonderful for our students to see new faces supporting and encouraging a love of literacy.”

Anyone interested in running a station or anyone who might have question is encouraged to contact Gianakos at 250-799-5556.

There is also help available to plan a literacy station from Kaylee Strobel, who teaches Grade One at BCE, kstrobel@sd49.ca or Veronica Carrier, who teaches Kindergarten at BCE, vcarrier@sd49.ca.

Gianakos said they are hoping to get as many community members involved as they can.


Bella Coola Elementary celebrating National Family Literacy Day Jan. 27 with community event

