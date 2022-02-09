Bella Coola branch of the VIRL promotes reading club

The club will run January to February

Reading clubs are for everyone.

The Bella Coola branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library is encouraging people to participate in their Adult Winter Reading Club online or in person at the branch for a chance to win a $40 gift certificate to Kopas Store.

You can print a package and log your reading the old-fashioned way, download an app to your smartphone or register on the website to track your reading or your family’s reading.

You earn draw slips towards prizes for each title you complete.

Bonus entries can also we earned by reading books in the bonus tasks.

Last year the website reports that 500 people signed up and participants read over 5,100 books over the two months.

Don’t miss out, there is still a month of reading left to earn entries.

Contact the Bella Coola branch to find out more: 250-799-5330 or bellacoola@virl.bc.ca

