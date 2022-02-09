This January through February, the Bella Coola branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library is promoting an Adult Winter Reading Club. Readers can win prizes for logging their reading. (VIRL photo)

Bella Coola branch of the VIRL promotes reading club

The club will run January to February

Reading clubs are for everyone.

The Bella Coola branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library is encouraging people to participate in their Adult Winter Reading Club online or in person at the branch for a chance to win a $40 gift certificate to Kopas Store.

The club will run January to February and is a Vancouver Island Regional Library contest.

You can print a package and log your reading the old-fashioned way, download an app to your smartphone or register on the website to track your reading or your family’s reading.

You earn draw slips towards prizes for each title you complete.

Bonus entries can also we earned by reading books in the bonus tasks.

Last year the website reports that 500 people signed up and participants read over 5,100 books over the two months.

Don’t miss out, there is still a month of reading left to earn entries.

Contact the Bella Coola branch to find out more: 250-799-5330 or bellacoola@virl.bc.ca

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Bella BellaBella CoolaBooks

Previous story
Radio Tracking Northern Saw-whet Owls in BC

Just Posted

Curtis Slingerland has been hired as the new chief administrative officer for the Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Central Coast Regional District hires new CAO

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service to the Anahim Lake Airport beginning March 1. (CRD photo)
Pacific Coastal will resume Anahim Lake service March 1

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins (right) talks to teachers during a cross-cultural training workshop in his community aimed at reconciliation. (Photo submitted)
Esk’etemc First Nation continues residential school survivor healing journey with concrete steps

Hazel was rescued at the Anahim Lake transfer station and brought to the WL SPCA for care. (BC SPCA photo)
Injured cat abandoned at Chilcotin transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA