BC SPCA annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest ends soon

2021 Wildlife in Focus first place winner Wild Settings. Photo credit: Steve Burgess 2021 Wildlife-in-Focus first place winner Backyard Habitats. Photo credit: Christiane Cottin

There’s still time to enter the BC SPCA’s annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest, but procrastinators had better get their entries in soon.

Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals and other amazing creatures until July 26. You can enter as many times as you like and there is no entry fee.

“Wildlife-in-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals who live in B.C.,” says BC SPCA wild animal welfare specialist Erin Ryan. “Last year we received more than 1,000 entries featuring our province’s most beautiful and fascinating wild animals.”

Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s Animal Sense and Bark! magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats.

There is also a donate-to-vote option for a People’s Choice Award – the 13 photos with the most votes will be featured in a limited edition Wildlife-in-Focus desktop calendar. Plus, the judge’s top picks will be featured in an exclusive puzzle – both will be available for purchase on shop.spca.bc.ca after the contest closes.

In 2021, Wildlife-In-Focus raised more than $34,000 for the specialized diets, treatment, blankets and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at BC SPCA’s Wild ARC, where more than 3,000 injured and orphaned wild animals are cared for each year.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos, aquariums or rehabilitation facilities.

To enter, visit https://bit.ly/3PcYMP2

