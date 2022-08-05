Age Care residents in Williams Lake enjoy special visitors

Residents and staff at Age Care (formerly Cariboo Place) in Williams Lake enjoy a visit from Rayell Peterson and her family and their horse. The visit was intended to keep the residents connected to their past rural lifestyles. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Dave Dorsey enjoys time with Rayell Peterson’s horse. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) James Peterson was on hand to help as Delores Shire spending time with the horse. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rayell Peterson brings her horse to visit Gerry Bracewell at Age Care in Williams Lake. Bracewell recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a trip to the family business, Bracewell Lodge, and the publishing of a new book on her life as a pioneer and guide in the Chilcotin. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Residents at Age Care in Williams Lake had some special visitors recently, thanks to a friendship between longtime barrel racer Rayell Peterson and Age Care rec coordinator Tracy Spencer.

Spencer was visiting around a campfire with Peterson earlier this summer when she shared her wish to see Age Care residents, many of whom spent their lives on ranches and in the country, be able to stay connected with horses and other animals. Peterson, who was preparing to bring her horses in for the Williams Lake Little Britches Rodeo, was quick to offer to bring her most trusted horse and dog by for a visit, which happened on July 21.

Peterson arrived outside the facility and residents such as Gerry Bracewell, Dave Dorsey, Susan Hance, Delores Shire and Barrie Bayliff all took turns saying ‘hello’ to the horse and family dog.

“To bring that kind of joy and quality activities to our residents is what Age Care strives for,” said Spencer, herself emotional at the positive response from the residents.

“Health and happiness go hand-in-hand, so to see them smiling is heartwarming. There’s really nothing better.”

Peterson said she was happy to be a part of the special day and would do it again.

