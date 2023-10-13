Active Communities Bella Coola inviting valley residents to Go By Bike

Fall Go By Bike Weeks Oct. 16-29 in Bella Coola means walkers, bikers and rollers could win big

Nusatsum Elementary School students participate in a previous Go By Bike Week in the Bella Coola Valley. (Julia Lowahki photo)

Bella Coola citizens are invited to participate in the valley’s first Fall Go By Bike Weeks Oct. 16-29.

Go By Bike BC is once again offering up big prizes, including three e-bikes, for those who participate in Fall Go By Bike Weeks, by registering on gobybikebc.ca and logging one walk or bike or other form of active transportation during those two weeks.

Active Communities Bella Coola is also offering up local prizes for Bella Coola residents as well.

Anyone who registers and logs a ride locally could win a new seat, panniers for their bike, or lights.

This will be the first ever Fall Go By Bike Weeks promotion in Bella Coola, which can be a wet time of year for the valley, and does require some good lighting as the days shorten.

“It’s sort of an experiment,” said Janice Kyle of Active Communities Bella Coola, who is coordinating it.

She said there will be a celebration station at the hospital during the second week, and riders from Vancouver Coastal Health will be able to enter for another draw prize.

Kyle said they will be targeting adult commuters to see if they can encourage some to keep riding into fall.

On both Saturday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 28, Bella Café at the Bella Coola Eagle Lodge, will be providing free coffees or hot chocolate for those arriving by bike.

This will offer participants a nice chance to get inside and provide a destination partway up the valley, said Kyle, noting she will be riding.

Bella CoolaCycling