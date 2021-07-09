Achievements celebrated at Acwsalcta School graduation day in Bella Coola

2021 Acwsalcta School graduates will likely never forget their last year of high school.
The COVID-19 pandemic made for a challenging school experience for all students, and in particular Grade 12 graduates.
Acwsalcta School students, staff and families dressed up and gathered at the school to celebrate those achievements Saturday, June 26.
The day also ended up being one of the hottest in the valley so far this year, with a daytime high of 36.1C. Students were said to have multiple water bottles close by to beat the extreme heat.
Following the ceremonies, some families gathered for family pictures while others wrote congratulatory messages to their graduates on their vehicles.
This year’s graduates are: Tamara Siwallace, Jade Mack, Tristan Andy, Gary Bolton, Albert Edgar and Jarome White.
Congratulations to all!
