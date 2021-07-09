Achievements celebrated at Acwsalcta School graduation day in Bella Coola

Tamara Siwallace (from left), Jade Mack, Tristan Andy, Gary Bolton, Albert Edgar and Jarome White are the 2020/2021 graduates of Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola. (Cathy Robson photo)Tamara Siwallace (from left), Jade Mack, Tristan Andy, Gary Bolton, Albert Edgar and Jarome White are the 2020/2021 graduates of Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola. (Cathy Robson photo)
Acwsalcta School graduates toss their caps during a graduation ceremony Saturday, June 26. The daytime temperature reached a sweltering 36.1C and the students were said to have placed cold water bottles under their arms in their robes to try and keep cool. (Cathy Robson photo)Acwsalcta School graduates toss their caps during a graduation ceremony Saturday, June 26. The daytime temperature reached a sweltering 36.1C and the students were said to have placed cold water bottles under their arms in their robes to try and keep cool. (Cathy Robson photo)
Families gathered to celebrate high school graduates of Nuxalk Nation’s Acwsalcta School Saturday, June 26, 2021. Pictured above are Cody and Cathy Robson (back from left) with graduate Jarome White and Tamara Robson, and Carter and Leon Robson (in front) at Clayton Falls Recreation Area. (Angie Mindus photo - Coast Mountain News)Families gathered to celebrate high school graduates of Nuxalk Nation’s Acwsalcta School Saturday, June 26, 2021. Pictured above are Cody and Cathy Robson (back from left) with graduate Jarome White and Tamara Robson, and Carter and Leon Robson (in front) at Clayton Falls Recreation Area. (Angie Mindus photo - Coast Mountain News)

2021 Acwsalcta School graduates will likely never forget their last year of high school.

The COVID-19 pandemic made for a challenging school experience for all students, and in particular Grade 12 graduates.

Acwsalcta School students, staff and families dressed up and gathered at the school to celebrate those achievements Saturday, June 26.

The day also ended up being one of the hottest in the valley so far this year, with a daytime high of 36.1C. Students were said to have multiple water bottles close by to beat the extreme heat.

Following the ceremonies, some families gathered for family pictures while others wrote congratulatory messages to their graduates on their vehicles.

This year’s graduates are: Tamara Siwallace, Jade Mack, Tristan Andy, Gary Bolton, Albert Edgar and Jarome White.

Congratulations to all!

Tamara Siwallace (from left), Jade Mack, Tristan Andy, Gary Bolton, Albert Edgar and Jarome White are the 2020/2021 graduates of Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola. (Cathy Robson photo)
