Marcel Groleau, President of the Union des Producteurs Agricoles and Mary Robinson, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture take part in a news conference, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

The federal government is being warned that Canada’s agricultural industry is near the “tipping point” as blockades erected to protest a pipeline project in B.C. continue to wreak havoc with the country’s rail system.

Mary Robinson of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture says farmers and producers are paying a heavy price despite have nothing to do with the dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

She says the blockades are causing propane and feed shortages for farmers and making it difficult — or impossible — to get their products to market.

It’s too early to talk about compensation, she adds, but predicts farmers will feel the impacts for years to come.

She says the federal government needs to take decisive action to address the situation and start working on a long-term plan for preventing such rail disruptions in the future.

The federation is expected to raise its concerns directly with the federal agriculture minister when she addresses its annual general meeting later on Tuesday.

The Canadian Press

AgricultureCoastal GasLink

