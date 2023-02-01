The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

The corporate logo of Helly Hansen is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Helly Hansen

Thousands of Helly Hansen sweaters recalled in Canada due to ‘flammability hazard’

Products do not or may not meet national standards, no incidents or injuries reported

Health Canada says consumers should stop wearing certain Helly Hansen sweatshirts, sweaters and hoodies because they may be a “flammability hazard.”

It says 128,680 of the affected items have been sold in Canada since August 2019.

Health Canada says treated brushed cotton fabrics in the clothing “either do not or may not comply” with Canada’s Textile Flammability Regulations.

It also says that as of Jan. 9, Helly Hansen had not received any reports of incidents or injuries.

The government of Canada recalls website has a list of more than 600 purchase orders affected.

Canadians are asked to check the side seam labels inside the sweaters for the purchase order number and contact Helly Hansen for a replacement credit.

They can also contact the company to get more information.

Previous story
Canadian economy grew slightly in November, expected to slow further

Just Posted

Comet Catalina (green glow at centre) burning brightly in the night sky. Hopefully comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will shine as bright. (Photo credit: Gary Boyle)
Rare comet visible now in Cariboo skies

Kelly Wilson, left, and Mariah Myers from Williams Lake First Nation go over some details about searching for missing Bella Coola man Carl SChooner Jr. with Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen members Charles Saunders, Clayton Walkus, Roger Harris, and Ernest Tallio, right, and Rod Cahoose of Williams Lake, second from left, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Williams Lake, . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Nuxalk Guardian Watchmen aid in search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr.

Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. have been nominated for a JUNO for Traditional Album of the Year. (Patrick King photo)
Horsefly’s Romeros nominated for Juno with newest album Tell ‘em You Were Gold

RCMP vehicle. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sheridan Lake woman charged with manslaughter in suspicious death