Telus has joined several other big Canadian companies, including the major banks, in making it mandatory for workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (file photo)

Telus joins federal government, major banks in making COVID jabs mandatory for staffers

Telus workers not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15 to be tested 2 times a week

Telus is the latest Canadian employer to tell workers they must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to go to work.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Telus team members and guests will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter a Telus building.

Telus employees working with the public in retail, health, or tech support must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or submit to at least twice-weekly testing to prove they are virus-free.

Vaccinated employees working from home will be allowed to return to their offices in January, the company said Tuesday.

Employees who don’t get vaccinated will continue to work from home.

Telus says 89 per cent of its employees support vaccination.

Telus joins Canada’s five big banks – BMO, RBC, TD, CIBC and Scotiabank – in making shots mandatory for staff.

Last month, the federal government announced it will make vaccinations mandatory for all of its workers.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BusinessCOVID-19Internet and Telecom

Previous story
SkipTheDishes launches new offering for groceries
Next story
Canadian auto sales fall 11.4% in August due to shortages caused by chip issues

Just Posted

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30

(File photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver

Although conditions in the region are suitable to rescind the campfire prohibition due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with campfire use. (Black Press Media file photo)
Campfire prohibition lifted for Central Coast area

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Williams Lake RCMP take woman brandishing sword into custody with help of police dog