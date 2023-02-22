The offices of Taseko Mines Ltd. are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday November 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Taseko Mines to increase its stake in the Gibraltar copper mine

$60 million investment planned for open pit copper mine near McLeese Lake

Taseko Mines Ltd. says it has signed a deal to increase its stake in its Gibraltar copper mine in B.C. in an agreement worth at least $60 million.

Under the terms of the deal, Taseko will acquire Sojitz Corp.’s 50 per cent stake in Cariboo Copper Corp. which holds a 25 per cent stake in the mine.

Cariboo’s other shareholders are Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd with 25 per cent and Furukawa Co. Ltd. with 25 per cent.

The acquisition will give Taseko, which already owns a 75 per cent stake in Gibraltar, an effective 87.5 per cent interest.

In exchange for Sojitz’s stake, Taseko has agreed to make an initial minimum payment of $10 million due on closing and annual payments of $10 million over the next five years.

The company will also make contingent payments for five years depending on the average copper price. The total contingent payments cannot exceed $57 million over the five-year period.

RELATED: Teck Resources to split company and spin off steelmaking coal business

mining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meta testing new subscription service for verified accounts
Next story
Temporary foreign workers hit record levels in B.C.

Just Posted

The offices of Taseko Mines Ltd. are pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday November 25, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taseko Mines to increase its stake in the Gibraltar copper mine

Hereditary chief Deric Snow adjusts his glasses as he joins family and friends to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole carved by the late Louie Snow after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum during a ceremony in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Wonderful awakening’ as totem pole is returned to Nuxalk Nation after a century

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a break-and-enter Sunday, Feb. 19 at Tl’etinqox First Nation. (RCMP logo)
Break and enter suspect arrested at Tl’etinqox First Nation west of Williams Lake Sunday Feb. 19

Family, friends and hereditary chiefs gather in a ceremony in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to witness the historical repatriation of the Nuxalk Nation totem pole after years of effort to release the pole back to the nation from the Royal BC Museum. The pole that embodies the history and culture of the Nuxalk Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home in Bella Coola, more than 100 years after it was taken. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait