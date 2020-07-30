(The Canadian Press)

Shaw Mobile launches in Alberta, B.C., alongside Shaw’s Freedom Mobile

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month

The owner of Freedom Mobile has disclosed details of a new wireless service called Shaw Mobile, which will be in Alberta and British Columbia.

Calgary-based Shaw Communications says the new service will combine elements of its wireless and residential fibre networks as well as its WiFi hotspots.

It will offer three levels of service plan, currently at an introductory price discount, all with access to more than 450,000 Shaw Go WiFi hotspots.

Shaw Mobile’s posted prices range between $15 and $95 per month, with a one-time connection fee, but are currently subject to promotional discounts.

Shaw has Western Canada’s largest cable TV network, which competes primarily against Telus Corp. in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba.

Its Freedom Mobile service also competes with Telus, Rogers and Bell in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
DavidsTea to shrink network to 18 stores in Canada after renegotiating leases

Just Posted

IH issues second drug alert for increased overdoses in Williams Lake area

Paramedics responded to 11 overdose calls so far in July, 10 in June, five in May

COVID-19 confirmed in Nimpo Lake area

Vancouver Coastal Health says they don’t believe there is a risk to neighbouring communities

Hagensborg Fire Department uses new fire truck on blaze at SD49

The fire happened on July 22 and the department said their new truck was “perfect”

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

Nuxalk continue to pursue hydropower project at Nooklikonnik Creek

Since last fall the team has been steadily pushing ahead with the project

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Amid summer sun, officials remind public to take water safety seriously

RCMP, Search and Rescue and BC branch of Lifesaving Society offer recommendations to those water-bound

Who’s ready for a little NHL action in August?

Podcast: Preview of Stanley Cup ‘play-in’ series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Most Read