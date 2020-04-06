Gas prices are shown on a sign at an Esso station in Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending budget by 52 per cent and cutting its executive salaries in response to the uncertain economic impact of the novel coronavirus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Doug Ives

Parkland Fuel nears completion of maintenance work at B.C. refinery

Company sells fuel at more than 2,600 stations throughout Canada, the United States and Caribbean

Parkland Fuel Corp. says it is close to finishing the maintenance work at its refinery in Burnaby, B.C.

The Calgary-based company says it has begun the startup sequence at the facility.

Parkland expects to take about two-weeks to reach full operational capability due to additional safety measures taken due to COVID-19.

The change in processes and procedures in response to guidance from provincial health authorities means fewer staff on site.

Parkland cut its capital spending budget by 52 per cent last month and trimmed executive salaries in response to the uncertain economic impact of the pandemic.

The company sells fuel through more than 2,600 service stations throughout Canada and in the United States and Caribbean.

The Canadian Press

oil & gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Skeena Bulkley Valley MP calling for halt on sport fishing licenses to out-of-province fishers

Bachrach and Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns co-signed the letter to the Minister of Fisheries

Bella Coola Heli Sports closed, says no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in their operation

The company has committed to informing the community if a case is reported

COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read