Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan

In this photo taken using a drone, homes under construction are seen in a new suburb, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Statistics Canada says investment in residential construction declined for the first time in nine months in June, as gains in the non-residential sector helped push overall construction investment up 0.3 per cent to $20.8 billion.

The agency says residential construction investment fell 0.4 per cent to $15.5 billion in June, with Quebec being the biggest drag.

Within the residential segment, investment in single-family homes continued to show strength, rising 0.7 per cent to $8.6 billion, having outpaced multi-unit construction since the COVID-19 pandemic downturn.

Non-residential construction investment rebounded in June, increasing 2.4 per cent to $5.3 billion for the month, with commercial construction advancing 2.7 per cent to $3.0 billion, driven by Ontario.

Investment in commercial construction had fallen in May, the first time in 13 months, as a result of an Ontario construction workers strike.

Statistics Canada says the total value of investment in building construction rose 3.3 per cent to $62.3 billion in the second quarter, the third consecutive quarterly increase.

– The Canadian Press

