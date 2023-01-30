BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand

BLK MKT won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year by ADCANN

A Kelowna cannabis company has won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year for Canada.

BLK MKT by Avant took the top spot in the ADCANN Awards.

“When we started the company back in 2017, we had a mission to build Canada’s most iconic cannabis brand, that would also be supported with consistent and quality products,” said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands. “BLK MKT winning the ADCANN 2022 Cannabis Brand of The Year award has been a result of our relentless efforts to achieve our mission. We are deeply humbled by this accomplishment and would like to thank all our consumers, budtenders, retail accounts and provincial buyers for your continued support in the brand and vision.”

BLK MKT also won Best Rosin of 2022 at the KIND Awards which is voted on by registered Canadian budtenders.

AwardscannabisKelowna

