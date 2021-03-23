Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS

COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Alaska’s effort to allow international cruise ships to bypass B.C. ports on the way from Seattle to Ketchikan has B.C. worried about losing its main cruise tourism, even after international travel emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With all adults now able to get COVID-19 vaccines in her state, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is attempting to save her state’s 2021 cruise ship season with a bill to suspend 19th century U.S. legislation requiring foreign-flagged passenger vessels to stop in another country between American ports. Her bill is in response to Canada’s decision to ban cruise ships until March 2022, or until the Canadian government allows them to dock.

Opposition critics called on B.C. Premier John Horgan Tuesday to say what his government will do to save the cruise ship industry in B.C. from losing its core business, led by European cruise lines.

“Tourism operators are hanging on by their fingernails already and desperately looking forward to better days ahead,” Abbotsford West B.C. Liberal MLA Mike de Jong told the B.C. legislature March 23. “Those better days are now facing an entirely new challenge. What assurance has the Premier received from Alaska – Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who’s sponsoring the legislation in Congress – that rule changes allowing cruise ships to entirely bypass B.C. ports will not become permanent?”

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark said the issue is in the hands of the federal government, and the province is working with Ottawa on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening borders.

“The member opposite knows full well that they have made the decision about the cruise ships,” Mark said. “The premier and our government will do the advocacy with the federal government to advocate that the borders are open. We are on the best coast. We’re on the west coast.”

B.C. Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone said the B.C. cruise ship industry employed 20,000 people before the pandemic, and a large cruise ship stopping in Vancouver represents $3 million in economic activity.

Murkowski’s bill calls on the U.S. government to temporarily “alleviate” the provision of the Passenger Vessel Services Act requiring a stop in B.C. for the popular Alaska cruises. It was passed in 1886 to protect U.S. shipping interests from foreign competition.

“Canada’s recent decision to prohibit Alaska-bound cruise ships from operating in Canadian waters creates legal hurdles that will hamstring the Alaska cruise season, creating additional economic strain on Alaska’s entire economy, especially in our southeast communities,” Murkowski said in a statement announcing the legislation. It follows a letter she wrote to to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February, urging Canada to work with Alaska to preserve the industry.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Victoria’ visitor garden a casualty of COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. harbours see thousands of visitors abruptly stopped

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CP Rail/KCS rail merger to unite loading and unloading links for bitumen transport

Just Posted

The Central Coast has the highest snowpack in the province so far. (File photo) The Central Coast has the highest snowpack in the province so far (file photo)
Central Coast snowpack highest in the province at 41% above normal

Weather conditions from April through June will determine the timing and rate of snow melt

Tina Clellamin, Karen Anderson and Peter Siwallace participated in the building of the House of Numst’ in the late 60s. It is now scheduled for a major restoration. See story continued on pages 4 and 5. (Banchi Hanuse photo)
Historic House of Numst’ to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

Given its history and its range of ecological values in the heart of southern Tweedsmuir Park, BC Parks Foundation’s goal is to purchase and permanently protect this property, making it an integral part of this incredible large untouched wilderness area (Fawn Gunderson/Landquest photo)
BC Parks Foundation fundraising to buy historic Bella Coola region property

The foundation is looking to raise $695,000 to purchase the Lonesome Lake property

Active cases are now up to 14 (file photo)
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 14 in Bella Coola

The Nuxalk Nation is still under a State of Local Emergency until March 26

Xeni Gwet’in Nation purchased and is upgrading the Elkin Creek Ranch. (Jimmy Lulua photo)
Improvements underway at Elkin Creek Ranch in Nemiah Valley

“It’s going pretty well,” said Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Most Read