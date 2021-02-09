A screenshot of the now-defunct TSN 1040 radio station Twitter page. (Wayback Machine)

Bell abandoning all-sports format at radio stations in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Hamilton

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week

Bell is dumping an all-sports format at three of its radio stations in Canada.

The company says TSN 1040 AM in Vancouver, TSN 1290 AM in Winnipeg and TSN 1150 AM in Hamilton will no longer be all-sports stations.

The Vancouver and Winnipeg websites for the radio stations do not specify what the new format will be, while the site in Hamilton says 1150 AM will become a BNN Bloomberg station, covering business, innovation, technology and sports.

In Vancouver, the morning show cut away during a commercial break Tuesday before it was announced that the station would be “reprogrammed” as of Friday. The news was followed by Green Day’s “Good Riddance” before the airwaves turned to music.

Bell still has TSN radio stations in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton.

A Corus radio station got the rights to Winnipeg Jets games last year, while a Rogers station has Vancouver Canucks rights.

The format changes come in the aftermath of layoffs by Bell across multiple platforms last week. TSN television reporters/anchors Dan O’Toole, Natasha Staniszewski and Brent Wallace wrote on social media they were among those to lose their jobs

The Canadian Press

Just Posted

“We want to share our experience and message because we hope that people will stop pointing blame at one another, stop creating false enemies and remember that our real fight is against COVID-19 and we must work together to defeat it,” said TNG tribal chair Chief Joe Alphonse, noting there has been some goodwill and positive gestures during this difficult time. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Defeating COVID-19 requires unity, says Tsilhqot’in Nation

Call against racism supported by B.C. health officials, CRD and WLFN

Cold Arctic air currently over the northern BC interior will continue to filter southwards and towards the BC coast (file photo)
Cold weather coming for Bella Coola this week

Arctic air is moving across central and northern B.C.

Arctic air is forecast to envelop much of B.C. this week, says Environment Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin expected to reach -30C overnight this week, special weather statement in effect

Nighttime temperatures in Vanderhoof will reach -27C Sunday night, Feb. 7 with a windchill of -39C

Some of the Outdoor Ed students who helped build the bouldering wall (Alex Boileau photo)
SAMS Grizzlies build bouldering cave

No hibernating for these kids, they used their brains and brawn to construct a 20ft climbing wall

The program has provided many kids the opportunities to discover the wonderful world of horses (photo submitted)
Local program uses horses to heal, learn and inspire

The program is called “Iixsanaw wa Alhxapaliikw” in Nuxalk, “Horses are Medicine”

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

China Ocean Shipping’s (COSCO) Antwerp unloads at the Port of Prince Rupert. Ottawa has launched its public consultations for its Blue Economy Strategy for environmentally and economically sustainable ocean-based industries and uses that will better utilize the economic potential of Canada’s coastline. (file photo)
Ottawa eyes B.C. coastline for new economic vision

Public engagement begins on ambitious Blue Economy Strategy

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

