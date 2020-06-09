A Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards worker walks past a barge under construction in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday November 2, 2011. Canada’s sharply divided shipbuilding industry was dealt a surprise this morning as two competing yards announced plans to team up to win a multibillion-dollar contract to build a new polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Ontario shipyards team up to win multibillion-dollar icebreaker contract

The two companies said they will work together if they are awarded a contract

Canada’s sharply divided shipbuilding industry was dealt a surprise this morning as two competing yards announced plans to team up to win a multibillion-dollar contract to build a new polar icebreaker for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The surprise agreement between Seaspan Marine in Vancouver and Ontario-based Heddle Shipyards represents the type of co-operation rarely seen within Canada, where shipyards are often competing fiercely for work.

The two companies say they will work together if they are awarded a contract to build the CCGS John G. Diefenbaker, the polar-class icebreaker that is slated to become the coast guard’s flagship once it is finished

The Diefenbaker was originally supposed to have been built by Seaspan after it was selected as one of two shipyards in the federal government’s national shipbuilding strategy in 2011.

But the federal Liberal government took the work away last year when it reshuffled the shipbuilding program and later asked yards across Canada to explain how and why they should get the contract.

Quebec’s Chantier Davie shipyard is expected to be the main challenger for the contract after the Liberals commissioned it during the reshuffle to build six medium coast guard icebreakers in what Heddle at the time alleged was a fixed selection process.

ALSO READ: Sandspit director calls for clear plan to ease Haida Gwaii’s COVID-19 travel restrictions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

shipbuilding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Just Posted

Opening of salmon fishery in Area 8 opposed by Nuxalk Nation

Concerns over COVID-19, low stocks prompt protest in front of local DFO office

Local artist Jade Hanuse receives 2020 YVR Art Foundation Scholarship

Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal jury process and are awarded $5,000

Kindness Ninjas spread the love during COVID-19 – and there’s a local connection to the movement

Veronica Carrier, a grade three teacher at BCE, had her class acting as “kindness ninjas” months ago

Cariboo ranchers, lodge operators say Indigenous land title shuts them out

Tsilhqot’in jurisdiction affects grazing, access to private property

B.C. government eyes antlerless moose harvest increase in bid to save caribou

Antlerless moose hunts reduce predation for threatened mountain caribou, says ministry

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Big old trees almost gone forever in B.C., scientists warn

Fewer mammoth old-growth trees remain than you imagine

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Cautious Canadians increasingly wearing masks, fear second wave of COVID: Poll

Fifty-three per cent said masks should be mandatory in public and confined spaces

Singh says NDP won’t support Liberal bill that would jail, fine CERB fraudsters

Singh says new criminal penalties will hit poor and racialized people harder

Canadians feel more anxious, drink more alcohol, eat more junk food amid pandemic

Statistics Canada numbers reveal shift in attitudes, behaviours during COVID-19

Most Read