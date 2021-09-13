B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. forecasts $4.8 billion deficit as province’s revenues rise

Increased tax take, federal transfers reduce forecast by half

The B.C. government took in $6.2 billion more than forecast in its spring budget, finance ministry results for the first quarter of the fiscal year show.

Federal funding for COVID-19 response and promised increases in federal child care funding reduced the projected deficit for 2021-21 to $4.8 billion. with higher-than-expected personal and corporate income tax and natural resource revenues, the finance ministry reported Monday. That was offset by increased provincial spending on services such as health care, and costs of an intense forest fire season in B.C.

B.C.’s gross domestic product is now forecast to grow by 6.0 per cent in 2021 and 4.0 per cent in 2022, with continued improvement in employment. B.C.’s unemployment rate for August was 6.2 per cent, down from more than 13 per cent at the beginning of the pandemic early 2020.

“We have all been impacted by the pandemic, and the collective actions of British Columbians have brought us through this unprecedented challenge together,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Sept. 13. “This is the driving force behind B.C.’s faster-than-expected economic recovery and our improved outlook.”

RELATED: B.C. budget forecasts improvement from $10 billion deficit

RELATED: B.C. spending balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. releases smartphone app for reading COVID-19 vaccine cards
Next story
‘Disrespectful’: B.C. First Nations blast NDP’s forest renewal effort

Just Posted

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges

FILE – A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Monday, March 30, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
All health care workers in B.C. must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 26: Henry