An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 airliner from Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights to Japan, with routes from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada responds to international travel demand with summer route expansion

New rutes to Japan and Europe on the way next summer

Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan, in an effort to expand international services.

The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. It resumed flights to Tokyo Narita airport in April.

The announcement comes after Japan introduced new border measures this fall, that allow all foreign nationals entry to Japan with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, easing two years of pandemic restrictions.

Air Canada also plans to expand European routes by adding flights from Toronto to Brussels, Montreal to Toulouse and Montreal to Copenhagen, starting June 1, 2023.

The airline says it will also increase frequency to current international routes in Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions, including flights to Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt and Dubai.

The announcement is a part of Air Canada’s plan to expand global services in response to the increasing demand for international travel.

RELATED: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Air CanadaAir Travel

Previous story
RBC economists say recession could arrive as early as Q1 of next year

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley Musical Festival will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Saturday, Sept. 29. (submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Music Festival Society Halloween Dance goes Oct. 29

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, left, Gwitne Alphonse, JoAnne Moiese, Virginia Gilbert, Lillian Alphonse, David Archie and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars drum and sing during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boitanio Mall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

Kato de Graaf, left, Odin Steif and Hayden Steif with Maizy share some smiles during one of the Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance events. (Sarah Stroh photo)
Renamed Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance looks to a bright future

Crews are attending a 200-hectare wildfire 17 km south of Puntzi Lake. (Betty Anderson photo)
Crews tackling 200-hectare wildfire south of Puntzi Lake