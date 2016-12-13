- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Puzzles
- Contests
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast well represented for BC Summer Games
Games start Thursday, July 21
-
The Latest
-
VIDEO: Comic-Con welcomes back excited fans for first in-person event in 2 years
-
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations
-
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident
-
Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake
-
Williams Lake lifters continue to winning streak, set sights on nationals
Video
News
B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role
Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role
Canada shares expertise on moving grain from Ukraine, but faith in Russia ‘nil’
Agreements clear the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain
-
Environment Canada warning of humidex levels in the mid to high 30s in the east
-
Pence’s security detail wanted to call family members, fearing for their lives Jan. 6
-
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services
-
Puzzling emails from Service Canada requesting partial repayment of CERB sparks confusion
-
BC Ferries CEO fired
Most Read
-
COO says tech is a solution to low staffing woes for B.C. restaurants
-
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services
-
New cannabis shop set to open next to UBC’s Vancouver campus
-
Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues
-
RCMP locate vehicle believed to belong to alleged suspect in fatal Chilliwack shooting
Sports
Canada’s 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of group sexual assault
2nd allegation of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada to become public in a span of two months
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies to deny sexual assault charge
Virtanen was charged in January with one count of sexual assault tied to a 2017 incident
-
B.C. Lions survive scare, claw out 17-12 victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats
-
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continues
-
Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later
-
Defence lawyer argues former Canuck Jake Virtanen, accuser had consensual sex
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in Indigenous-led 2030 Olympic bid
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
Rare white raven grabs the spotlight at Vancouver Island wildlife centre
Iconic bird Blizzard can now be viewed by the public and is soaking up the attention
New cannabis shop set to open next to UBC’s Vancouver campus
Store will be the eighth in B.C. for Burb group
-
Non-profit launches pledge to increase use of parental leave by fathers, non-birthing parents
-
Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm
-
Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying
-
No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style
-
B.C. teacher disciplined for bringing 3-foot snake to middle school as costume prop
Community
PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada’s best small cities
TODAY IN B.C.: Mayors, Chamber CEOs talk amenities, housing, business and more
Obituaries
Leslie Clifford Kopas
Apr 19th, 2022
Barbara Lee Solhjell
Apr 12th, 2022
Finlay James Macpherson
Oct 3rd, 2021
Guy Anderson
May 25th, 2021
Nancy Diane Hodson (nee Poet)
Feb 17th, 2021
Kenneth Wayne Karran
Dec 10th, 2020
Entertainment
Billy Currington cancels B.C. Sunfest country music festival appearance
Classic rock legend Randy Bachman tapped to replace him at annual Vancouver Island bash
Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations
The 28-year-old Albertan already has nine CCMA trophies on her mantle
-
From travel woes to inflation, music festivals face most unpredictable summer yet
-
QA: director Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of ‘Nope’
-
Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, ‘American Pie’
-
Pat John, Indigenous actor on long-running TV show ‘The Beachcombers,’ dies at 69
-
Martin Short, Sandra Oh, Norm Macdonald among Canadians picking up Emmy nominations
Opinion
eEdition
Life
Realtor Ryan Messer’s life and fashion
Good style makes you feel comfortable
Brilliance by design
Sleek, details-rich new home focuses on connection and echos of tradition
Impress
sponsored
Get Moving with Your Community this June
Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!
sponsored
Foundry supports youth in living a good life
Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person
- sponsored
Let’s play! Grants help BC kids get off the sidelines
- sponsored
20-year hospital journey inspires a legacy
- sponsored
Why braiding traditional ecological knowledge with Western science is so important – and how ECO Canada’s BEAHR program is helping
- sponsored
Win Adventures to the Filming Location of the HISTORY Channel’s “Alone” Season 8!
- sponsored
A family navigates childhood cancer through the pandemic
national-marketplace
sponsored
ChillWell Portable AC Reviews – Will It Work for Everyone? What to Know First!
As the summer heat continues to rise, so does the cost of…
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews – Will It Work for Everyone? What to Know First!
As the summer heat continues to rise, so does the cost of…
- sponsored
LeanBean Reviews: Is Lean Bean Weight Loss Pill Legit For Women?
- sponsored
Increase Brown Fat or Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT) to Lose Weight: Is It Legit?
- sponsored
Keto Now Review – Is It Right For You or Risky Side Effects?
- sponsored
PT Trim Fat Burn Reviews – Honest Customer Results That Last?
- sponsored
Do Outback Belly Burner Pills Really Work for Weight Loss Results?