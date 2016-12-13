Cariboo Chilcotin Coast well represented for BC Summer Games

The opening ceremonies kicked off in Prince George July 21. (BC Summer Games photo)
Games start Thursday, July 21
  • 12h ago

A screen grab from a video of the tarp-covered vehicle being towed away along Chilliwack Central Road with a police vehicle behind it. (Derek Pickering/ Facebook)

RCMP locate vehicle believed to belong to alleged suspect in fatal Chilliwack shooting
(Pixaby photo)

B.C.’s seniors advocate urges seniors and caregivers to prepare for rising temperatures
Senate Democrats to introduce pot decriminalization bill against odds

Senate Democrats to introduce pot decriminalization bill against odds
Exploring Alaska: 2 days in America’s largest national park

Exploring Alaska: 2 days in America’s largest national park

A view from the corner of Bridal Falls Road and Cheam Road where there was a heavy police presence east of Chilliwack on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Adam Louis/ Black Press Media)

Heavy police presence at Bridal Falls east of Chilliwack as search for suspected killer continues
Nelson’s Auraya Marshall, who lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, spends most of her days bedridden, unable to move for fear of suffering multiple dislocations. Photo: Tyler Harper

Imprisoned by pain: Nelson woman isolated by rare genetic disorder
The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway
John Hillman, 103, with the judge presiding over the July 21 virtual citizenship ceremony where the British veteran became Canadian. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

B.C.’s John Hillman becomes Canada’s oldest newest Canadian at age 103
Video
E-Comm has launched an educational campaign warning people of the dangers of accidental 911 calls. (E-Comm 911 photo)

E-Comm says 20% of B.C. 911 calls are accidental

British Columbia's Attorney General David Eby speaks to reporters in Vancouver on June 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old has since been sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting two young men. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

VIDEO: Former Parti Québécois leader jailed for sexually assaulting young men

A California school district is hoping to attract more teachers by providing them with affordable housing. (Associated Press/screenshot)

VIDEO: California school district builds affordable housing to attract teachers

More Videos 

News
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin, photographed during a funding announcement at the legislature in June 14, is the new acting attorney general and housing minister. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role

Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role

Farmer Oleksandr Zhuravsky checks the wheat in a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world” and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Efrem Lukatsky

Canada shares expertise on moving grain from Ukraine, but faith in Russia ‘nil’

Agreements clear the way for the export of millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
Hockey Canada says members of its 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team is being investigated for a group sexual assault. Hockey Canada logo at an event in Toronto on November 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s 2003 world hockey junior team also accused of group sexual assault

2nd allegation of sexual assault involving Hockey Canada to become public in a span of two months

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen, centre, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after testifying at his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen testifies to deny sexual assault charge

Virtanen was charged in January with one count of sexual assault tied to a 2017 incident

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Trending Now
The rare white raven Blizzard has taken centre stage at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. (NIWRC photo)

Rare white raven grabs the spotlight at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

Iconic bird Blizzard can now be viewed by the public and is soaking up the attention

Legal cannabis products. (Thomas Kervin photo)

New cannabis shop set to open next to UBC’s Vancouver campus

Store will be the eighth in B.C. for Burb group

More in Trending Now 

Community
Canada's Best City Report. (photos submitted)

PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada’s best small cities

TODAY IN B.C.: Mayors, Chamber CEOs talk amenities, housing, business and more

 

More in Community 
Obituaries

Leslie Clifford Kopas

Apr 19th, 2022

Barbara Lee Solhjell

Apr 12th, 2022

Finlay James Macpherson

Oct 3rd, 2021

Guy Anderson

May 25th, 2021

Nancy Diane Hodson (nee Poet)

Feb 17th, 2021

Kenneth Wayne Karran

Dec 10th, 2020

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Entertainment
Sunfest is set to go on without Billy Currington. (Citizen file)

Billy Currington cancels B.C. Sunfest country music festival appearance

Classic rock legend Randy Bachman tapped to replace him at annual Vancouver Island bash

Nashville-based singer-songwriter from Grande Prairie, Alta., Tenille Townes performs during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tenille Townes leads with seven CCMA Award nominations

The 28-year-old Albertan already has nine CCMA trophies on her mantle

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

eEdition

Coast Mountain News, Jul 21

Recent Issues

 

More in Opinion 

Life
May 27, 2022 - Realtor Ryan Messer poses in Bastion Square for a Style feature in Boulevard magazine. Don Denton photograph.

Realtor Ryan Messer’s life and fashion

Good style makes you feel comfortable

    May 13, 2022 - View of the kitchen with blurred figures walking through in the Drinkwater Road house in Duncan for Boulevard CI. House owned by Jason and Anne-Marie Fifield. Don Denton photograph.

    Brilliance by design

    Sleek, details-rich new home focuses on connection and echos of tradition

      More in Life 

      Impress
      Photo credit: Kamloops Immigrant Services

      Get Moving with Your Community this June

      Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!

        Staff at Foundry Vancouver-Granville, operated by Providence Health Care. One of many Foundry centre across BC that provide integrated health services to young people like Aslam and Lee. Jeff Topham photo.

        Foundry supports youth in living a good life

        Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person

          More in Impress 

          national-marketplace
          m

          ChillWell Portable AC Reviews – Will It Work for Everyone? What to Know First!

          As the summer heat continues to rise, so does the cost of…

            image

            ChillWell AC Reviews – Will It Work for Everyone? What to Know First!

            As the summer heat continues to rise, so does the cost of…

              More in national-marketplace 